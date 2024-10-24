Kim Kardashian Reacts to Erik & Lyle Menendez’s Resentencing Recommendation

Getty Images

On Thursday, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to react to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón’s press conference to recommend resentencing for Erik and Lyle Menendez.

She wrote on her Instagram Story, “The Menéndez brothers were granted a second chance at life and will wake up tomorrow finally eligible for a parole hearing. They could be released in as early as 6 months.”

Showing her appreciation for Gascón, Kim wrote, “Thank you, George Gascón, for revisiting the Menéndez brothers’ case and righting a significant wrong. Your commitment to truth and fairness is commendable.”

Kardashian made sure to thank supporters of Erik and Lyle, writing, “Your voices were heard. The media’s focus, especially on the heels of Ryan Murphy’s TV show, helped expose the abuse and injustices in their case."

“Society’s understanding of child abuse has evolved, and social media empowers us to question the systems in place. This case highlights the importance of challenging decisions and seeking truth, even when guilt is not in question,” Kim added. “I believe in the justice system’s ability to evolve, and I am grateful for a society where we can challenge decisions and seek justice. Never stop questioning.”

Earlier this month, Kardashian called for the release of Erik and Lyle, who are serving life sentences without parole for the 1989 murder of their parents.

In an essay for NBC News, Kim insisted, “They are not monsters,” and that they did not receive a fair second trial.

She wrote, “Both brothers said they had been sexually, physically, and emotionally abused for years by their parents. According to Lyle, the abuse started when he was just 6 years old, and Erik said he was raped by his father for more than a decade. Following years of abuse and a real fear for their lives, Erik and Lyle chose what they thought at the time was their only way out — an unimaginable way to escape their living nightmare.”

Initially tried separately, their cases led to “hopelessly deadlocked juries and mistrials,” which she said was “widely seen as a blow to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office.”

The Menendez brothers’ next trial started “eight days after [O.J. Simpson’s] acquittal” and Kim said the judge “had changed the rules: both brothers were tried together before a single jury, much of the abuse evidence was deemed inadmissible, and manslaughter was no longer an option.”

Kim added that some witnesses were also “barred from testifying about the alleged abuse.”

After visiting the brothers in prison, she insisted, “I have spent time with Lyle and Erik; they are not monsters. They are kind, intelligent, and honest men. In prison, they both have exemplary disciplinary records. They have earned multiple college degrees, worked as caregivers for elderly incarcerated individuals in hospice, and been mentors in college programs — committed to giving back to others… [O]ne of the wardens told me he would feel comfortable having them as neighbors.”

Kim visited the brothers with “Monsters” star Cooper Koch, who portrayed Erik.

Following the recommendation, Koch released a statement to “Extra,” saying, “I am overwhelmed with gratitude and hope for the progress we’ve seen today. Gascón’s recommendation has ignited a renewed sense of possibility that Lyle and Erik could finally be released after decades behind bars.”