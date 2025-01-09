Celebrities Who Have Lost Homes in L.A. Wildfires

The devastating wildfires in L.A. have cost many celebrities their homes.

Billy Crystal, Mandy Moore, Jeff Bridges and Paris Hilton are among those who lost their homes in the Pacific Palisades and Eaton Fires.

Getty Images

Crystal told The Associated Press in a statement that he and his wife Janice were “heartbroken.”

“Janice and I lived in our home since 1979,” he wrote of their Palisades estate. “We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can’t be taken away. We are heartbroken of course, but with the love of our children and friends we will get through this.”

Mandy Moore revealed her home near the Eaton Fire was “not livable,” but intact.

“We were able to park and walk up our street to bear witness to all the loss. Miraculously, the main part of our house is still standing,” she wrote on Instagram. “For now. It’s not livable but mostly intact. We lost Taylor and griffin’s studio with every instrument and piece of equipment they’ve ever owned. We lost our garage and back house. Everyone we know lost everything. Every house on our street is gone. My in laws. My brother and sister in law- 6 weeks from welcoming their first baby. Our best friends. Feeling weird survivors guilt. We love this community and will do everything we can to help rebuild and support. Thanks for everyone for checking on us and offering us help. Altadena strong.”

Instagram

A rep for Jeff Bridges tells TMZ that the Malibu home in his family for generations, that was inherited by Jeff and his siblings, is now gone.

Paris Hilton spoke of “overwhelming loss,” as she wrote about her Malibu home.

Hilton wrote on Instagram, “Heartbroken beyond words.💔 Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience.😢 This home was where we built so many precious memories. It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London.🥹”

Paris continued, “While the loss is overwhelming, I’m holding onto gratitude that my family and pets are safe. My heart and prayers are going out to every family affected by these fires. To all the people who have lost their homes, their memories, and their beloved pets. My heartaches for those still in harm’s way or mourning greater losses. The devastation is unimaginable. To know so many are waking up today without the place they called home is truly heartbreaking.💔”

Cary Elwes, who lived in the Pacific Palisades, shared a somber update on Instagram, writing, “Sadly we did lose our home but we are grateful to have survived this truly devastating fire. Our hearts go out to all the families impacted why this tragic event and we also wish to extend our gratitude to all the firefighters, first responders and law enforcement who worked so tirelessly through the night and are still at it. We want to thank everyone for the incredible outpouring of support. It really means a great deal to us.”

Instagram

Aaron Spelling’s widow Candy Spelling lost their Malibu house. She told TMZ, "I’m in shock and processing this massive loss for our family. I am beyond grateful for the memories. It was truly a wonderful gift to have."

The Mirror reports Anthony Hopkins and John Goodman’s Palisades homes were burned to the ground, revealing shocking images of the aftermath.

The Hollywood Reporter adds that Anna Faris lost her home in the Palisades, and People reports that Adam Brody and Leighton Meester’s burned down, too.

Photos of Miles Teller’s home, published by DailyMail.com, showed the mansion reduced to ash and rubble.

Eugene Levy had spoken with The L.A. Times about evacuating the Palisades, only to have his home destroyed.

He had previously told the paper, “The smoke looked pretty black and intense over Temescal Canyon. I couldn’t see any flam,es but the smoke was very dark.”

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag opened up about the losing their Palisades house on TikTok. In one video, Heidi cried as she shared, “I’m so sad our house is gone. I wish I’d gone back and got more… I really didn’t think it would be the last time we went into our house. So sad for everyone else going through the same thing. It’s really hard to lose your house and everything you worked so hard for.”

TikTok

Diane Warren shared on Instagram that her home in Malibu was likely destroyed. “This is the last pic I took of Leah's rock from my beach house. I've had this house for almost 30 years,” she wrote. “It looks like it was lost in the fire last nite. There's a rainbow shining on it which I'm taking as a sign of hope for all creatures who have been affected by this tragedy. The animals and the rescue ranch are OK tho which is the most important thing. Stay safe everyone.❤️💔”

Instagram

Ricki Lake posted on social that her “dream home” in Malibu was “all gone.”

“It was our heaven on earth. The place where we planned to grow old together. We never took our heavenly spot on the bluff overlooking our beloved malibu for granted, not even for one second. I shared our sunset 🌅 views almost daily with all of you."

Chef Sandra Lee’s beloved Malibu house is also gone. "Thank you for all your well wishes," she wrote on Instagram. "I'm in a hotel. I don't have a home anymore. My house is gone. It's literally gone. I've been crying all night. Thank God everybody is safe… I don't know what to do. All my stuff, all the last five years of my life. The only thing I can do is go to work, and I'm going to go to work today."

Instagram

Cameron Mathison lost his home in the Eaton Fire. He shared on Instagram, “We are safe. But this is what’s left of our beautiful home. Our home where our kids were raised and where they wanted to raise their own someday.”



“Thanks to all who reached out and checked in. Can’t respond to all so wanted to give an update here,” Cameron added. “Sending so many prayers to everyone being affected by these fires🙏🏼.”