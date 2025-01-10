Milo Ventimiglia is reflecting on the tragic loss of his Malibu home in a new interview with “CBS Evening News.”

The actor and his wife Jarah Mariano, who is nine months pregnant with their first child, were forced to evacuate on Tuesday due to the Pacific Palisades Fire.

He returned to the neighborhood with a news crew to see the devastation, and said it felt “heavy” being there.

“You start thinking about all the memories in different parts of the house and whatnot,” Milo explained. “And then you see your neighbors' houses and everything, kind of around, and your heart just breaks.”

He recalled seeing the security footage as their home burned down. “I think there's a kind of shock moment where you’re going, ‘Oh, this is real. This is happening,’” Milo shared. “Then, at a certain point, we just turn it off. It's like, ‘What? What good is it to continue watching?’ ... We kind of accepted the loss.”

Milo and Jarah’s lives have been turned upside down with the baby due soon. Milo said of the nursery, “Everything was set up.”

Focusing on the positive, he said, “We got good friends, and we got good people we're working with, and we'll make do. We’ll make do. Wife and baby and dog most important.”

Milo’s character in “This Is Us" died from smoke inhalation after his house burned down. He told CBS of having his own house destroyed, “It's not lost on me, life imitating art.”

He’s now interested in advocating for wildfire safety following the tragedy.

Ventimiglia’s “This Is Us” co-star Mandy Moore, who played his o-nscreen wife Rebecca Pearson, also lost her Altadena home in the Eaton Fire.

In an Instagram update posted on Thursday, she revealed, “Miraculously, the main part of our house is still standing. For now. It’s not livable but mostly intact.” Their studio, garage and backhouse, however, are gone.

Moore, who is married to Taylor Goldsmith, shared, “Everyone we know lost everything. Every house on our street is gone. My in laws. My brother and sister in law- 6 weeks from welcoming their first baby. Our best friends. Feeling weird survivors guilt. We love this community and will do everything we can to help rebuild and support. Thanks for everyone for checking on us and offering us help. Altadena strong.”

Multiple wildfires, fueled by Santa Ana Winds, have left 10 dead, 9,000 structures destroyed, and more than 35,000 acres burned so far, according to The L.A. Times.