Paris Hilton is showing the remains of her Malibu home after it was destroyed by the Pacific Palisades Fire.

Alongside a video of the ruins, she wrote, “I’m standing here in what used to be our home, and the heartbreak is truly indescribable.💔🥺 When I first saw the news, I was in complete shock—I couldn’t process it. But now, standing here and seeing it with my own eyes, it feels like my heart has shattered into a million pieces.😢💔”

Hilton continued, “This house wasn’t just a place to live— It was where we dreamed, laughed, and created the most beautiful memories as a family. It was where Phoenix’s little hands made art that I’ll cherish forever, where love and life filled every corner. To see it reduced to ashes… it’s devastating beyond words.💔”

She went on, “What breaks my heart even more is knowing that this isn’t just my story. So many people have lost everything. It’s not just walls and roofs—it’s the memories that made those houses homes. It’s the photos, the keepsakes, the irreplaceable pieces of our lives.😭”

The deejay had previously shared the loss of her home on Instagram, writing, “Heartbroken beyond words.💔 Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience.😢 This home was where we built so many precious memories. It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London.🥹”

Paris called the loss “overwhelming,” but tried to stay positive.

“I’m holding onto gratitude that my family and pets are safe,” she said. “My heart and prayers are going out to every family affected by these fires. To all the people who have lost their homes, their memories, and their beloved pets. My heartaches for those still in harm’s way or mourning greater losses. The devastation is unimaginable. To know so many are waking up today without the place they called home is truly heartbreaking.💔”

Multiple wildfires, fueled by Santa Ana Winds, have left 10 dead, 9,000 structures destroyed, and more than 35,000 acres burned so far, according to The L.A. Times.