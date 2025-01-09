Jamie Lee Curtis & Christopher Guest Donate $1M to L.A. Fire Relief Efforts

Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis, Christopher Guest and their children are donating $1 million to help fight the L.A. fires.

The actress shared an Instagram image of smoke billowing behind the Santa Monica Pier, writing on the photo, “My family is donating $1 million today to the relief efforts. We are in contact with Governor Newsom, Mayor Bass and Senator Schiff and I will post often about where you can send needed resources to reputable agencies.”

Jamie Lee continued in the caption, “As the fire still rages on and @calfire @losangelesfiredepartment and all the available first responders and agencies involved in fighting fire and saving lives are still hard at work and neighbors and friends are banding together to save each other, my husband and I and our children have pledged $1 million from our Family Foundation to start a fund of support for our great city and state and the great people who live and love there. I'm in communication with Governor Newsom and Mayor Bass and Senator Schiff as to where those funds need to be directed for the most impact.”

The star of “The Last Showgirl” appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” Wednesday evening, where she spoke about the “catastrophe.”

“As you know, where I live is on fire right now, literally the entire city of the Pacific Palisades is burning,” she said. “And, you know, I flew here last night. I was on the plane, started getting texts, and it's f**kin’ gnarly, you guys. It's just a catastrophe in Southern California.”

Curtis continued, “Obviously, there have been horrific fires in many places. This is literally where I live. Everything… the market I shop in, the schools my kids go to, friends. Many, many, many, many, many friends now have lost their homes… It's a really awful situation.”

She went on, “I am, you know, obviously going to go home first thing tomorrow and be with my family and try to help my friends.”

Jamie also encouraged viewers to donate to the American Red Cross.

The L.A. Times reports the Pacific Palisades Fire has burned more than 17,000 acres, while the Eaton Fire has burned more than 10,000. The Sunset Fire that broke out in the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday night, burning 60 acres.