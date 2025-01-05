Cooper Koch Reveals Kim Kardashian’s Text Before the Golden Globes! (Exclusive)

CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” star Cooper Koch made his way down the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet, where he spoke with “Extra’s” Billy Bush about his nomination, the show, and being friends with Kim Kardashian!

Cooper shared, “I couldn’t imagine the impact [of ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story],” he said. “[Ryan Murphy] was always saying it was going to be a hit... so I kind of had an inkling, but you never know with these things!”

He went on, “I was going in with no expectations, and then they were fully exceeded. It’s so amazing, and I’m so grateful to be part of it. I loved working on the show!”

Cooper is nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television.

Koch revealed he “knew so much” about Menendez Brothers’ story, after he “had read to play Erik in two other series seven years prior” to the show.

When asked about what the real Erik Menendez — who he met after the show aired — was like, Cooper describes him as “kind” and “sweet” and shared that both brothers have a “great sense of humor.” He also added that he believes that they are ready to be freed from prison, and listed what the brothers have accomplished behind bars.

Additionally, Billy and Cooper discussed his friendship with Kim Kardashian. Cooper and Kim visited the brothers in prison together.

“She just texted me wishing that I win and [to] have a great night! She’s so sweet,” Cooper shared. “I’m sad she’s not here.”

When questioned about if he was wearing any of Kim’s SKIMS brand undergarments, Cooper dished, “I am — my underwear! I’m literally wearing SKIMS underwear.”