Nikki Glaser is returning to host the Golden Globes for the second time next year!

On Thursday, Glaser said in a statement, “Hosting the Golden Globes this year was without a doubt the most fun I have ever had in my career. I can’t wait to do it again, and this time in front of the team from ‘The White Lotus’ who will finally recognize my talent and cast me in Season 4 as a Scandinavian Pilates instructor with a shadowy past.”

In a separate statement, President of the Golden Globes Helen Hoehne said, “Nikki Glaser brought a refreshing spark and fearless wit to the Golden Globes stage this year. Her sharp humor and bold presence set the tone for an unforgettable night, making the ceremony feel vibrant and most of all fun.”

In January, Nikki made history by becoming the first woman to host the Golden Globes solo.

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey are other women who have hosted the show, but they did it as a duo!