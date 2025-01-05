Award Shows January 05, 2025
Golden Globes 2025: See the Stars Getting Ready
Golden Globe attendees took to social media to give us an inside look at how they got ready for the 2025 show.
Zoe Saldaña shared a photo from the makeup chair and wrote, "You know the drill."
Naomi Watts treated herself to a beauty face mask with Joanna Vargas ahead of the awards.
Host Nikki Glaser had the perfect robe for getting ready.
Sarah Paulson stopped by Carasoin spa for some red-carpet prep.
Kate Hudson was getting glammed up for the big night.