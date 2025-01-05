Skip to Main Content
Award Shows January 05, 2025

How to Watch the Golden Globes 2025

CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

The 2025 Golden Globes are almost here!

This year’s ceremony takes place Sunday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT/8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on CBS.

Paramount+ users with the Showtime add-on are also able to stream the Golden Globes live.

The star-studded show, hosted by Nikki Glaser, can be watched through live TV streaming services that include CBS in their lineup, such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, or FuboTV.

In case you missed it, check out the nominees here!

#AwardShows #GoldenGlobes #TrendingStories
Golden Globes

More

More in Award Shows