How to Watch the Golden Globes 2025
The 2025 Golden Globes are almost here!
This year’s ceremony takes place Sunday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT/8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on CBS.
Paramount+ users with the Showtime add-on are also able to stream the Golden Globes live.
The star-studded show, hosted by Nikki Glaser, can be watched through live TV streaming services that include CBS in their lineup, such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, or FuboTV.
