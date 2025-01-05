How to Watch the Golden Globes 2025

CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

The 2025 Golden Globes are almost here!

This year’s ceremony takes place Sunday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT/8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on CBS.

Paramount+ users with the Showtime add-on are also able to stream the Golden Globes live.

The star-studded show, hosted by Nikki Glaser, can be watched through live TV streaming services that include CBS in their lineup, such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, or FuboTV.