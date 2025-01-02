Golden Globes Host Nikki Glaser Is Channeling Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Comedian Nikki Glaser is only days away from hosting the 2025 Golden Globes!

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Nikki, who is planning to listen to Taylor Swift while getting ready for the show.

Nikki shared, “It’s going to be a lot of pump-up music… It’s going to be a lot of Taylor Swift.”

Glaser is a huge Swiftie, attending 22 Eras shows, which she called “insane.”

If she had a choice for a walkout song, it would be Taylor’s “...Ready for It?”

“I might even walk out as she does on ‘Reputation,’” Nikki commented. “Nobody wants that from me, but I think that’ll be echoing in my head.”

Glaser noted she performs well when the stakes are “high” and “under extreme amount of pressure.”

Nikki likes “tough gigs,” explaining, “They make me feel alive… I like being scared in that way."

As for how she decides on the jokes, Glaser admits it’s “a lot of finessing,” saying, “It’s waiting for the nominees to come out… and, like, just seeing how I feel about [projects]… Do we make a joke that is, like, celebrating [the nominee], but also doesn’t make them feel, like, threatened…? It’s a lot of second guessing and questioning.”

Glaser also joked about certain celebs she’s going to be avoiding eye contact with, including Glen Powell, Andrew Garfield, Aubrey Plaza and Michael Keaton. She noted, “Their approval means too much… That’s the problem. Eye contact will throw me because if they don’t like me, it’s just too devastating.”

Nikki revealed that she’s sought advice from comedians including Jimmy Kimmel and Ricky Gervais for the hosting gig.

She said, “I talked to Ricky Gervais early on. He gave me some great advice of, ‘Just be yourself. Don’t think you’re one of them. You’re not one of them. You’re a comedian, so remember that.’ Seth Meyers, Tina [Fey] and Amy [Poehler] all reached out to me. Jimmy Kimmel gave me great advice… Jimmy Kimmel said if you’re worried about… making a joke about someone, like, will they be cool with it, ask them, like, reach out to them. And that was an instinct, but it was really great to get validation.”