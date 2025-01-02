Golden Globes 2025 Presenters Announced

Getty Images

The 2025 Golden Globes are only days away, and presenters have just been announced!

Some of the big names who will be presenting include Andrew Garfield, Anya Taylor-Joy, Colin Farrell, Gal Gadot, Demi Moore, Dwayne Johnson, Elton John and Salma Hayek.

Other famous faces include Anthony Mackie, Anthony Ramos, Ariana DeBose, Aubrey Plaza, Auliʻi Cravalho, Awkwafina, Brandi Carlile, Catherine O'Hara, Colman Domingo, Édgar Ramírez, Glenn Close, Jeff Goldblum, Jennifer Coolidge, Kaley Cuoco, Kate Hudson, Kathy Bates, Ke Huy Quan, Kerry Washington, Margaret Qualley, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Keaton, Michelle Yeoh, Miles Teller, Mindy Kaling, Morris Chestnut, Nate Bargatze, Nicolas Cage, Rachel Brosnahan, Rob McElhenney, Sarah Paulson, Seth Rogen, Sharon Stone, Vin Diesel, Viola Davis and Zoë Kravitz.

During the show, Viola will also be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award, while Ted Danson will be recognized with the Carol Burnett Award.