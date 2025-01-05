Zoe Saldaña Reveals Anti-Aging Secret for the Golden Globes (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Zoe Saldaña looked stunning in YSL at the 2025 Golden Globes!

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Zoe, who received her first Golden Globe nomination for her supporting role in the musical drama “Emilia Pérez.”

When asked how she preps for a red-carpet event like the Globes, Zoe kept it real, saying, “I mean, I do a little bit of Botox, like everybody does… I have children, so I go to bed early. I go to bed when they go to bed, I wake up when they wake up.”

Zoe is a mom of three sons with husband Marco Perego.

“I like to be super present in their lives, so my party days have sort of been to rest for a while now,” Saldaña noted. “I miss it. I miss going out to dance, so that’s why I did ‘Emilia Pérez’ — I can sing and dance.”

Zoe was a ballerina from the age of 10 until her early 20s.

She added, “Lately, I was yearning to reconnect with it… I wanted to dance. I wanted to create art in my native tongue and connect with my culture because as a mother now, it is really important for me to pass that on to my children, the way it was passed on to me.”