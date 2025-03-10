LL Cool J Set to Host iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025, Performers Revealed

Getty Images

LL Cool J is hosting the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards!

It’ll be the second time that the rapper is hosting the award show, which is taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

In a statement, LL said, “Excited to be back on the iHeartRadio stage to host this year’s awards. It’s going to be a night to remember — big energy, iconic moments and special collaborations you won’t want to miss.”

Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, GloRilla, Gracie Abrams, Kenny Chesney, Muni Long and Nelly have all signed on as performers.

Along with performing, Nelly is being honored with the iHeartRadio Landmark award, which recognizes artists whose albums inspired and shaped culture over several decades. Thanks to his albums “Country Grammer” and “Nellyville,” Nelly has sold over 21 million albums in the U.S., making him one of the best-selling rap artists of all time.