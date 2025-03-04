Getty Images

Adrien Brody, 51, showed some love for his girlfriend Georgina Chapman, 48, and her kids during his 2025 Oscars speech, and now her ex-husband Harvey Weinstein, 72, is speaking out.

The disgraced producer’s rep Juda Engelmayer told Us Weekly, “Harvey is happy for Georgina and grateful that his kids are being loved and cared for, as they deserve to be.”

Harvey and Georgina wed in 2007 and had two children together: India, 14, and Dashiell, 11. They split in 2017 after he was accused of sexual assault and finalized their divorce in 2021. Harvey is currently serving 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault.

Georgina and Adrien started dating in 2019, and as he accepted his Oscar for “The Brutalist,” he gushed over her.

Thanking filmmaker Brady Corbet and others, Brody then addressed his “amazing partner” Georgina.

He said she has “not only reinvigorated my own self-worth, but my sense of value.”

Brody then referenced her kids, saying, “Her beautiful children, Dash and India, I know this has been a roller coaster, but thank you for accepting me into your life, and Popsy's coming home a winner."

His speech also made history as the longest of all time clocking in at 5 minutes and 37 seconds.