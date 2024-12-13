Kim Kardashian Wheels Into Her NYC Skims Event with Broken Foot

Getty Images

Kim Kardashian is rolling in style after breaking her foot!

The reality star stunned in a plunging strapless cream pant ensemble as she attended the grand opening of her SKIMS store in NYC on Thursday using a foot scooter.

Kardashian even dared to wear open-toed heels as she scooted through the crowd that had gathered outside the store.

Kim completed her look with a custom pink manicure with some nails adorned with the word “SKIMS.”

Kardashian went on to share images and videos from the flagship store, showing off the 5th Avenue location as well as mannequins in the brand’s men’s and women’s undergarments.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Fashion designer Yoon Ahn shared video on Instagram Stories from what appeared to be a dinner party after the opening, where Kim thanked her supporters.

Instagram

On Dec. 6, Kim revealed she had broken her foot on Instagram Stories with a photo of her foot in a boot. She wrote, "FML, broken foot for the holidays."