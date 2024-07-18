TikTok

Kim Kardashian is revealing the details of her horrific hand injury on the latest episode of “The Kardashians.”

The reality star’s index finger and middle finger are all bandaged up, and a producer asks, “What happened to your fingers?”

Kim explains, “My big sliding door to my bathroom… I was shutting it and there is no latch, you have to pull the inside of the mechanics out. So I pulled them out… and usually I stop it with my hand but I pulled it really hard and then Saint ran in with chips and I was like, ‘It’s 8:30 at night, no chips!’ and then it went boom… I looked at my hand and fell to the ground.”

Images of Kim’s gruesome injuries flash on the screen. One shows the fingertips bloody, the other shows her middle finger looking very gray.

She goes on, “I just, like, grabbed the table and got on my knees 'cause I just saw all this blood and my bone is sticking out a little bit. I was like, ‘Get me help, I need ice.’ I didn’t scream. I didn’t anything. I was just like, ‘Help.’”

The mom of four recalled, “You can’t even describe the pain, just, your whole body goes in shock. It was, like, more painful than childbirth.”

While visiting the doctor’s office, Kim tells the front desk that both her fingers are broken and that “the, like, tip broke off, so it is, like, a floating piece… I wanted to die.”

An X-ray of Kardashian’s finger appears on the screen, showing evidence of the floating piece of bone.

Kim reveals her doctor told her there was a chance her nail wouldn’t grow back. Her response? “Oh come on, come on. I’m going to invent a nail implant.”

The star says she was using a hyperbaric chamber to help with her recovery, and when she visits with plastic surgeon Dr. John Layke, he is happy with her healing progress.

As one of her gray and bloodied fingers is revealed, he says, “That looks great,” and Kim replies, “You think that looks great?”

He insists, “I do, because a lot of that is just a little bit of dried blood and some oozing.”

Kim tells him, “I just want to make sure that I will not need this amputated.”

Dr. Layke insists, “You will not, 100 percent,” but admits, “I think you dodged a bullet. It could have been really bad.”

Back in March, Kim showed off her bandaged fingers in a TikTok video, joking. I've been loving this look. Very stylish," before explaining, "No, I hurt myself guys."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.