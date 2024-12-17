Why the Kardashians Are Going with a Low-Key Christmas Eve This Year

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The Kardashians won’t be throwing their usual big Christmas Eve party this year.

Kim Kardashian shared the news with Vogue while celebrating the opening of her flagship SKIMS store in NYC.

“We’re doing a really low-key Christmas Eve party this year just because we have a lot of construction going on,” she explained.

As an alternative, Kim said, “Were doing a really family, intimate one that I’m really excited about.”

Despite the smaller gathering, Kardashian insisted, “We’re still dressing up to the nines, because that’s what we do.”

She’s looking forward to some big Christmas parties in the future. “We’ve had some legendary Christmas Eve parties, and they are just beginning. Our kids love them and now all their friends want to come. It is such a fun tradition.”

Last year’s party made headlines when eagle-eyed fans thought they spotted Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend Timothée Chalamet in one of the photos.