Tom Holland’s dad is spilling on the “Spider-Man” star’s engagement to Zendaya.

Dominic Holland wrote about the milestone on Patreon, keeping the specifics private.

According to People magazine, he shared, "Tom, as you know by now, was very incredibly well-prepared. He had purchased a ring. He had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter. Tom had everything planned out… When, where, how, what to say, what to wear."

Dominic confessed he does “fret” over their fame, but insisted, "I am completely confident they will make a successful union.”

Tom and Zendaya confirmed their relationship in 2021, and an insider tells People that they aren’t rushing to get married.

"They will just enjoy things for now and won't rush a wedding," the insider said. "They are both busy with work projects."

Zendaya had tongues wagging after she hit the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globes with a ring on her left ring finger!

Page Six reports the ring is likely by Jessica McCormack. The jeweler has one online described as, "A button back ring with a 5.02ct east-west cushion diamond, set in a Georgian style cut-down setting in 18k white gold & yellow gold."