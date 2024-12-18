Getty Images

Zendaya and Tom Holland are very private about their relationship, but he’s dishing on their holiday plans!

In an interview with Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett for their “Dish” podcast,” Tom revealed that they’ll be spending the holidays together.

He said, “I am gonna be in America this year. I’ll be with my girlfriend’s family, which will be fun. Where we’ll be is a secret. The first time I spent Christmas away from home was in America, and, unfortunately, not by choice.”

“I made two movies back-to-back through COVID, did two press tours through COVID, and did not get COVID once, the entire time. And after the ‘Spider-Man 3’ premiere was the last day of work I had, I was supposed to fly home the next day for Christmas, and I got COVID,” Tom went on. “So, I spent like two weeks in essentially the guest bedroom and just was by myself. It was a pretty rough Christmas, to be fair. This year will be great. This will be great.”

Tom is hoping that they’ll be able bring both their families together next year.

He explained, “I think what we’d like to start doing is rather than like, spending it with each family each year, is to bring the families together. That’s what I think we want to do next time. This time, ’cause we’re both actors, we’re terrible at organizing things. So, it hasn’t happened yet. The thought’s there. The idea has been planted.”

The pair were recently in Boston, where she is shooting “The Drama” with Robert Pattinson.