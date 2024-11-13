Gordon von Steiner/Vanity Fair

Zendaya joined a star-studded lineup on the cover of Vanity Fair’s 31st Annual Hollywood Issue!

She’s in good company with other “modern icons,” including Glen Powell, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldaña, Dev Patel, Sydney Sweeney, Josh O’Connor, Danielle Deadwyler, Jonathan Bailey, LISA, Ncuti Gatwa and Bill Skarsgård.

In the issue, Zendaya gets candid about working with boyfriend Tom Holland, her “Challengers” group chat, and the latest on “Euphoria.”

Getty Images

Vanity Fair’s Chris Murphy asked of Tom, “Is it ever weird acting opposite each other?”

Zendaya insisted, “Not really. It’s actually strangely comfortable. It’s like second nature, if anything. You feel extra safe with the person you’re acting beside. I love working with him. He’s so talented, and so passionate about what he does. He always gives things one thousand percent, even if he’s absolutely worn down. I really appreciate that about him. It feels pretty normal. That’s how we met. Literally, at a chemistry read.”

Zendaya and her co-stars Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist made waves with their steamy tennis movie “Challengers,” and it turns out they all keep in touch.

“There’s a group chat,” she shared. “I say I’m the mom of the group because I’m always like, ‘Hey, guys, checking in. Hope you’re okay.’ And to give them credit, they do respond. Mike’s the worst at responding, but we let that go.”

The actress added, “I’m really lucky because they are just the most lovely guys. When you’re in a film like that, where it’s really just the three of us and the characters are also intimately involved and emotionally intertwined with each other, it’s really important that whoever you’re acting beside not only is talented, which they clearly obviously are, but is also lovely and makes you feel safe and supported as a scene partner. They both definitely offered that space.”

As for her HBO hit “Euphoria,” Zendaya confirmed she’s back filming early next year.

Murphy asked, “Where do you stand with ‘Euphoria’ and [creator] Sam Levinson?”

“[‘Euphoria’] is slated for January, I believe. I haven’t read anything yet, but I’m excited to see what everyone has been working on, and what the future looks like for ‘Euphoria,’” she said. “I don’t really have much of an answer except for right now it’s set to start shooting in January. My most important thing is to do justice by the people who love and care about Rue, and make sure that she’s looked after as a character. I think that’s my number one duty.”