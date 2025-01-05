Zendaya Sparks Tom Holland Engagement Rumors with Diamond Ring at Golden Globes

Getty Images

Zendaya had tongues wagging after she hit the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globes with a ring on her left hand!

The actress, who is dating Tom Holland, stunned in a look assembled by her stylist Law Roach.

Holland was not by her side, as she walked the red carpet in a strapless burnt orange satin Louis Vuitton gown with matching heels a choker style necklace… and a giant sparkler on that finger.

Zendaya completed the look with chin-length hair in soft curls.

Photos showed that Zendaya later changed into a body-hugging white dress once inside.

The actress was up for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for her role in “Challengers,” but lost to Demi Moore.

It’s no surprise Tom wasn’t there for her special night, as he recently told “Men’s Health” he doesn’t walk the red carpet at her events, “Because it’s not my moment, it’s her moment, and if we go together, it’s about us.”