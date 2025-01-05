Demi Moore Honors ‘The Substance’ with Golden Globes 2025 Dress (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Demi Moore was mesmerizing in Armani Privé at the 2025 Golden Globes!

Hours before she won for her performance in the sensational body-horror film “The Substance,” Demi spoke with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour and Adam Glassman. The actress said she felt her look was “fitting” for the movie.

She explained, “It’s a little bit of one and the other, split down the middle.”

It was a monumental night for the Demi. She noted, “The last time I was nominated for a film was 35 to 36 years ago, so I just am filled with so much gratitude and joy and really the opportunity to be amongst my community in celebration of the incredible work that’s been done.”

In 1991, Moore was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for her work on “Ghost,” also starring the late Patrick Swayze.

“The little me inside is going ,‘Yes!’” Moore added.

Demi called it “the greatest gift” to be able to talk about craft with the acting community during award season. She emphasized, “I think part of why we do what we do, which is the desire to connect with others as it then helps us connect with ourselves.”