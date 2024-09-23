Demi Moore Reveals She Rode Bike 60 Miles Per Day to Lose Weight in the ’90s

Getty Images

Demi Moore is opening up about going to extremes for beauty, as she promotes her new movie “The Substance.”

In a new interview with “CBS Sunday Morning,” she revealed, “I put so much pressure on myself. And I did have experiences of being told to lose weight and all of those, while they may have been embarrassing and humiliating, it’s what I did to myself because of that.”

Moore recalled she biked 60 miles per day while working on “Indecent Proposal” to lose the baby weight after welcoming her second daughter, Scout, in 1991.

“I think she was, like, 5 or 6 months old when we were shooting,” she said. “I was feeding her through the night, getting up in the dark with a trainer with a headlamp, biking all the way to Paramount, even on location where we were shooting, then shooting a full day, which is usually a 12-hour day, and then starting all over again.”

Moore reflected, “Even just the idea of what I did to my body, it’s, like, so crazy, so ridiculous. But you look back and you kind of go, ‘Did it really matter that much?’ Probably not, but at the time I made it mean everything.”

Now, she’s 61 and starring in “Substance” about a past-her-prime A-lister named Elisabeth Sparkle starring on a fitness TV show. Sparkle decides to try a mysterious new drug that allows her to be reborn as hot, young Sue (Margaret Qualley). But there is a catch. The effects are only temporary, and she must split her time between the two versions of herself.

How does Demi view herself these days? She told “CBS Sunday Morning,” “Some days I look and I’m like, ‘Wow that’s pretty good,’ and some days I catch myself dissecting, hyperfocusing on things that I don’t like. The difference is now, I can catch myself. I can go, ‘Yep, I don’t like that loose skin.’ But you know, it is what it is. So, I'm going to make the best of what is as opposed to chasing what isn’t.”

