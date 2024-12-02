Demi Moore on Challenge of Comparison & Finding ‘Radical Acceptance’ (Exclusive)

Instagram

On Monday night, Demi Moore stunned on the red carpet at The Gothams 2024!

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Demi, who was feeling “awed” and “humbled” about her nomination for the horror film “The Substance.”

She emphasized, “Just so grateful to have this opportunity to be, you know, with my peers, in celebration of art, the art that we all do and the company and the category that I’m in is extraordinary… I really feel so much gratitude.”

Since Moore has discussed how she resonated with the role, she shared her take on the pressures that woman face daily.

Demi commented, “We all live in a world where we have circumstances that present us with the challenge of compare and despair, but the reality is, it’s not what’s being done to us on the outside, it’s what we do to ourselves and I think that’s, to me, what was always so moving and resonated so deeply, is that harshness and that violence that we can have against ourselves.”