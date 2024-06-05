Getty Images

Demi Moore, 61, and Joe Jonas, 34, had tongues wagging after they were spotted together in France.

The stars seem to have struck up quite a flirty friendship, after they were seen dining together at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France.

Page Six posted the pics as the duo dined al fresco alongside Joe’s brother Kevin Jonas and model Heidi Klum.

A source tells the outlet, “Demi and Joe have struck up a friendship. They have mutual friends and they bonded.”

Mutual friends include Brad Goreski, Demi’s stylist, and her manager Jason Weinberg.

Moore and Jonas both attended the recent amfAR gala. Demi was the chair, while Joe made a surprise appearance alongside brother Nick Jonas. Joe even performed his DNCE hit “Cake by the Ocean” as Demi danced in the audience.