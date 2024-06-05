Celebrity News June 05, 2024
Demi Moore & Joe Jonas Spotted Together in France
Demi Moore, 61, and Joe Jonas, 34, had tongues wagging after they were spotted together in France.
The stars seem to have struck up quite a flirty friendship, after they were seen dining together at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France.
Page Six posted the pics as the duo dined al fresco alongside Joe’s brother Kevin Jonas and model Heidi Klum.
A source tells the outlet, “Demi and Joe have struck up a friendship. They have mutual friends and they bonded.”
Mutual friends include Brad Goreski, Demi’s stylist, and her manager Jason Weinberg.
Moore and Jonas both attended the recent amfAR gala. Demi was the chair, while Joe made a surprise appearance alongside brother Nick Jonas. Joe even performed his DNCE hit “Cake by the Ocean” as Demi danced in the audience.
Jonas recently split with Stormi Bree after five months of dating. Before that, he was married to Sophie Turner. Demi was previously married to Ashton Kutcher and Bruce Willis.