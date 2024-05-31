Getty Images

It looks like Joe Jonas and model Stormi Bree have called it quits.

Page Six confirmed that they have split after nearly six months of dating.

A source told the outlet, “He’s been busy working on his solo album.”

Another insider told Us Weekly that the relationship has “cooled off.”

They said, “Joe has a very busy schedule between his kids and his career, so his romantic life has to take a back seat for now.”

According to the insider, Jonas is “really happy” with his life right now and “doesn’t feel the need to jump into a relationship with anybody” unless “the right person comes along.”

Joe and Stormi sparked dating rumors in January.

In photos obtained by TMZ, they were seen boarding a private jet from Los Cabo.

A source told Us Weekly, "Joe is enjoying spending time with Stormi. His main priority and focus will always be his children, but at the same time, he’s putting himself out there and is open to what’s to come.”

They went on, “Things are still very new, but he’s happy and he’s open to seeing where things go.”

Two months later, Joe and Stormi were photographed kissing in Sydney, showing that they were definitely more than just friends!

Earlier this month, Joe’s ex Sophie Turner opened up on their divorce.

In the new issue of British Vogue, Turner admitted, “There were some days that I didn’t know if I was going to make it. I would call my lawyer saying ‘I can’t do this. I just can’t.’ I was just never strong enough to stand up for myself. And then, finally, after two weeks of me being in a rut, she reminded me that it was my children I was fighting for."

Sophie added, "Once anyone says to me, ‘Do it for your kids,’ I’m doing it. I wouldn’t do it for myself, but I’ll find the strength for them.”