Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Reach Temporary Custody Agreement

Joe Jonas, 34, and Sophie Turner, 27, are one step closer to a custody agreement.

The stars, who have a prenup, were at odds over raising their two young daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 14 months, in the U.S. vs. the U.K.

Joe and Sophie entered mediation last week, and have made headway. According to docs obtained by “Extra,” “The parties have been engaged in productive mediation from October 4-7, 2023. Due to the progress made at mediation, the parties believe that an amicable resolution on all issues between them is forthcoming.”

TMZ reports that for now the stars will split custody and each parent will have the girls for two weeks at a time. Turner can also take the girls to the U.K.

Sophie will have them first, October 9 to October 21, and they will rotate from there. By the looks of it, Jonas will spend Thanksgiving with the kids, while Turner will have them at Christmas and New Year’s.