Sophie Turner just returned to Instagram, and her first post could be directed at ex Joe Jonas amid their divorce.

Turner took to Stories for the first time since their split with a photo of a friendship bracelet with the message, “Fearless.”

“Fearless” is the name of Taylor Swift’s second album, and includes songs rumored to be about Swift’s relationship with the Jonas Brother.

The album reference also comes a few years after the women famously had a Twitter exchange over “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” in 2021.

At the time, Turner shared a song from Swift’s vault that was included on the album called “Mr. Perfectly Fine,” and believed to be about Joe. Sophie wrote, “It’s not NOT a bop.”

Taylor reposted the message on her account, writing, "Forever bending the knee to the 👑 of the north.” The comment was a reference to Sophie’s role as Sansa Stark in “GoT.”

Meanwhile, Sophie and Taylor have been spending time together since Turner and Jonas’ split. They were spotted out in NYC on more than one occasion, and Turner joined Tay’s A-list squad at Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs game against the New York Jets in New Jersey on October 1.