Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are entering mediation to help them get through a major issue… custody of their children.

On Tuesday, their lawyers announced that they’ll be starting a four-day mediation to establish custody and a parenting plan for their two daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 14 months.

During the court hearing, Jonas’ lawyer Stephen Cullen told the judge that the singer is asking for joint custody, saying, “What he is looking for is a 50-50.”

Cullen added, “The parties are both seeing their children, which is what we all want.”

The mediation comes a week after the two agreed to temporarily keep their children in New York.

The court doc states, “The parties have agreed to the entry of the attached proposed Interim Consent Order, without prejudice to either party's claims and defenses, prohibiting the removal of the parties' children from the jurisdictions of the United States District Courts for the Southern & Eastern Districts of New York pending further order of this Court.”

The papers also state that if the order is violated, the court can “take or cause to be taken measures under Federal or State law, as appropriate, to protect the well-being of the child involved or to prevent the child's further removal or concealment before the final disposition of the petition."

In late September, Turner filed a lawsuit claiming Jonas is refusing to let her take their daughters back to their “forever home” in England. His team responded with a statement claiming relocating the children would violate an existing court order.

In Sophie's docs, she reportedly explained that the family moved to the U.K. in April 2023 and planned to raise the children there.

She claimed Joe had the 3-year-old and the 1-year-old over the summer while he toured with the Jonas Brothers and while she filmed her drama series “Joan” in the U.K.

Turner insisted the plan was for her to fly to NYC in September to "collect the children and return home to England."

After she arrived September 17, however, Jonas allegedly refused to hand over their passports. She claims on September 19, Jonas’ attorney informed her the children would not be going to England.

The suit stated, “The Father has prevented the children’s return to England, which is a breach of the Mother’s rights of custody under English law, England being the children’s habitual residence.”

In a statement obtained by “Extra,” Jonas explained, “After multiple conversations with Sophie, Joe initiated divorce proceedings in Florida, as Florida is the appropriate jurisdiction for the case. Sophie was aware that Joe was going to file for divorce. The Florida Court has already entered an order that restricts both parents from relocating the children. Sophie was served with this order on September 6, 2023, more than two weeks ago.”

He goes on to claim that the exes had a “cordial meeting on Sunday in New York,” and that the kids had been with her since. “Joe’s impression of the meeting was that they had reached an understanding that they would work together towards an amicable co-parenting setup.”