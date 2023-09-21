Getty Images

Joe Jonas is responding to Sophie Turner’s legal filing and her claims he’s refusing to let her take their two daughters to the U.K. He says relocating the children would violate an existing court order.

According to TMZ, she states Joe had their 3-year-old and their 1-year-old over the summer while he toured with the Jonas Brothers and while she filmed her drama series “Joan” in the U.K. Turner insists the plan was for her to fly to NYC in September to "collect the children and return home to England."

After she arrived, however, Turner claims Jonas allegedly refused to hand over their passports. She claims on September 19, Jonas’ attorney informed her the children would not be going to England.

In a statement obtained by “Extra,” Jonas explained, “After multiple conversations with Sophie, Joe initiated divorce proceedings in Florida, as Florida is the appropriate jurisdiction for the case. Sophie was aware that Joe was going to file for divorce. The Florida Court has already entered an order that restricts both parents from relocating the children. Sophie was served with this order on September 6, 2023, more than two weeks ago.”

He goes on to claim that the exes had a “cordial meeting on Sunday in New York,” and that the kids had been with her since. “Joe’s impression of the meeting was that they had reached an understanding that they would work together towards an amicable co-parenting setup.”

The statement goes on, “Less than 24 hours later, Sophie advised that she wanted to take the children permanently to the UK. Thereafter, she demanded via this filing that Joe hand over the children’s passports so that she could take them out of the country immediately. If he complies, Joe will be in violation of the Florida Court order.”

The singer is now “seeking shared parenting with the kids” and is “of course okay with the kids being raised both in the U.S. and the U.K.” The statement added, “The children were born in the U.S. and have spent the vast majority of their lives in the U.S. They are American citizens.”

TMZ reports Sophie’s docs also cite the Hague Convention. According to the U.S. Department of State, “The purposes of the Convention are to protect children from the harmful effects of international abduction by a parent by encouraging the prompt return of abducted children to their country of habitual residence, and to organize or secure the effective rights of access to a child. The idea is that custody and visitation matters should generally be decided by the proper court in the country of the child’s habitual residence.”

Joe’s statement noted, “This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending. When language like ‘abduction’ is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst. The children were not abducted. After being in Joe’s care for the past three months at the agreement of both parties, the children are currently with their mother. Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the UK and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently.”

The statement closed with, “Joe has already disavowed any and all statements purportedly made on his behalf that were disparaging of Sophie. They were made without his approval and are not consistent with his views. His wish is that Sophie reconsider her harsh legal position and move forward in a more constructive and private manner. His only concern is the well-being of his children.”

The Messenger was first to report the story regarding the court filing.

Amid the split, Sophie has been spotted out with friends in NYC.