Backgrid

Sophie Turner enjoyed another girls’ night with Taylor Swift amid her contentious divorce from Joe Jonas.

The women were spotted having dinner at Barrière Fouquet Hotel with Haim sisters, Este, Danielle and Alana.

Turner wore a long gray dress for the occasion with a white T-shirt over the top, and carried a brightly colored Louis Vuitton purse, while Taylor chose a black off-the-shoulder top, brown slacks, and a black purse.

Sophie and Taylor were just spotted on Tuesday night at Italian restaurant Via Carota. Afterward, they reportedly headed to Temple Bar. Sophie was then photographed leaving the bar at 2 a.m. with some other friends.

The girls’ nights come on the heels of Sophie’s split with husband Joe… who dated Taylor back in 2008.

Earlier on Thursday, Sophie filed court docs claiming Jonas is refusing to let her take their two daughters to the U.K. He fired back in a statement saying relocating the children would violate an existing court order.

According to TMZ, she states Joe had their 3-year-old and their 1-year-old over the summer while he toured with the Jonas Brothers and while she filmed her drama series “Joan” in the U.K. Turner insists the plan was for her to fly to NYC in September to "collect the children and return home to England."

After she arrived, however, Turner claims Jonas allegedly refused to hand over their passports. She claims on September 19, Jonas’ attorney informed her the children would not be going to England.

In a statement obtained by “Extra,” Jonas explained, in part, “After multiple conversations with Sophie, Joe initiated divorce proceedings in Florida, as Florida is the appropriate jurisdiction for the case. Sophie was aware that Joe was going to file for divorce. The Florida Court has already entered an order that restricts both parents from relocating the children. Sophie was served with this order on September 6, 2023, more than two weeks ago.”