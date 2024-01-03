Joe Jonas Spotted Boarding Private Jet with Model Stormi Bree

Getty Images

Months after filing for divorce from Sophie Turner, it looks like Joe Jonas has moved on from their relationship!

On Wednesday, Jonas had everyone talking after he was photographed with former Miss Teen USA winner Stormi Bree in photos obtained by TMZ.

The two were seen boarding a private jet. It was the first time they were snapped together.

Joe and Stormi currently don’t follow each other on social media, so it is unclear how they know each other.

It appears that Joe could be heading to New York City since he is scheduled to get his children from Sophie on January 7. Their two kids spent Christmas and New Year’s with their mom.

After their split, Sophie seems to be dating aristocrat Peregrine Pearson. They were caught kissing at the Gard du Nord train station in Paris in November.

A source told The Sun, “They arrived together at the chauffeur pickup location outside of the station. It looked like they might have both come on the Eurostar from London. They stood there for a few minutes and were chatting and laughing a lot. He then took his hat off and leaned in to give her a big kiss. After the kiss, they parted ways.”