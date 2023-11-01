Sophie Turner Spotted Kissing Aristocrat Peregrine Pearson (Report)

Getty Images

Sophie Turner, 27, may have a new man in her life, amid her divorce from Joe Jonas.

The Sun posted a photo of the “Game of Thrones” alum kissing aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, 29, in Paris, although their faces are not visible.

The pic was snapped over the weekend after a source told The Sun that Sophie and Peregrine were seen exiting the Gare du Nord train station.

The insider explained, “They arrived together at the chauffeur pickup location outside of the station. It looked like they might have both come on the Eurostar from London. They stood there for a few minutes and were chatting and laughing a lot. He then took his hat off and leaned in to give her a big kiss. After the kiss, they parted ways.”

They were later spotted at the Stade de France, where Sophie unveiled the Rugby World Cup trophy.

While Sophie’s husband Joe filed for divorce in September, Peregrine is going through a split of his own.

Page Six reports he was dating King Charles’ goddaughter Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark, but they broke up in September.

Pearson is heir to the 4th Viscount Cowdray in Sussex and Page Six reports his family is worth $270 million.