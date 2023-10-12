Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Will Settle Divorce in Private

Getty Images

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have agreed to settle their divorce privately.

In court docs obtained by Page Six, Joe requested that their Miami divorce case be dismissed.

The two will mediate things out of the public eye.

The papers state, “They continue to pursue an amicable resolution of all issues in this matter.”

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Joe and Sophie had reached a temporary custody agreement after entering mediation.

According to docs obtained by “Extra,” “The parties have been engaged in productive mediation from October 4-7, 2023. Due to the progress made at mediation, the parties believe that an amicable resolution on all issues between them is forthcoming.”

TMZ reported that for now the stars will split custody of their daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 14 months, and each parent will have the girls for two weeks at a time. Turner can also take the girls to the U.K.

Sophie will have them first, October 9 to October 21, and they will rotate from there. By the looks of it, Jonas will spend Thanksgiving with the kids, while Turner will have them at Christmas and New Year’s.

Joe and Sophie released a statement to Us Weekly, saying, “After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK. We look forward to being great coparents.”