Getty Images

Sophie Turner has just filed court papers to “reactivate” her divorce case with ex Joe Jonas.

In the docs obtained by People magazine, her legal team noted, “The abatement has come to an end and this case is to be re-activated.”

Jonas’ rep explained the papers, telling the outlet, “The filing was a legal formality, and the couple continues to negotiate an amicable resolution.”

In October, it was reported that Joe and Sophie had agreed to settle their divorce privately.

In court docs obtained by Page Six, Joe requested that their Miami divorce case be dismissed since they were planning to mediate things out of the public eye.

The papers stated, “They continue to pursue an amicable resolution of all issues in this matter.”

Joe’s court request came days after they had reached a temporary custody agreement after entering mediation.

According to docs obtained by “Extra,” “The parties have been engaged in productive mediation from October 4-7, 2023. Due to the progress made at mediation, the parties believe that an amicable resolution on all issues between them is forthcoming.”

At the time, the stars agreed to split custody of their daughters Willa and Delphine.

Last year, Joe filed for divorce after four years of marriage.