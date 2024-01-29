Sophie Turner Makes It Instagram Official with Peregrine Pearson

Instagram

Sophie Turner is going public with her relationship with aristocrat Peregrine Pearson!

Over the weekend, Turner posted her first photos of Peregrine to her Instagram.

Along with posting pics of them skiing with Rupert Gorst and Amadea Kimmins, she wrote, “Jägerbomb anyone?”

Instagram

Though Peregrine’s face was mostly covered by his ski googles and hat, Sophie did tag him!

It is unclear where the photos were taken.

Turner also made sure to raise eyebrows by posting a photo of herself in a bikini enjoying the snowy view in front of her! Could it have been taken by Peregrine?

Instagram

In November, romance rumors were swirling about Sophie and Peregrine after they were spotted kissing in Paris at Gare du Nord train station.

A source told The Sun, “They arrived together at the chauffeur pickup location outside of the station. It looked like they might have both come on the Eurostar from London. They stood there for a few minutes and were chatting and laughing a lot. He then took his hat off and leaned in to give her a big kiss. After the kiss, they parted ways.”