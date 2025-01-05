CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

The legendary Daniel Craig looked sharp in Armani at the 2025 Golden Globes!

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour and Adam Glassman spoke with Daniel, who is fresh from a relaxing holiday season!

Daniel went solo at the Golden Globes since his wife Rachel Weisz was preparing to get their “little one back in school.”

Craig is nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for his performance in the film “Queer.”

When asked about how it feels to receive recognition and acclaim for “Queer,” he explained, “I feel like it’s the just the opportunity to make a movie like this in this stage of my career is a win, so it’s all good.”

Daniel’s next career move? He’s not sure yet.

“I can’t see beyond next week!” he joked. “I have no plans.”