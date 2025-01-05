Award Shows January 05, 2025
Daniel Craig Reveals Why Wife Rachel Weisz Couldn’t Attend Golden Globes 2025 (Exclusive)
The legendary Daniel Craig looked sharp in Armani at the 2025 Golden Globes!
“Extra’s” Terri Seymour and Adam Glassman spoke with Daniel, who is fresh from a relaxing holiday season!
Daniel went solo at the Golden Globes since his wife Rachel Weisz was preparing to get their “little one back in school.”
Craig is nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for his performance in the film “Queer.”
When asked about how it feels to receive recognition and acclaim for “Queer,” he explained, “I feel like it’s the just the opportunity to make a movie like this in this stage of my career is a win, so it’s all good.”
Daniel’s next career move? He’s not sure yet.
“I can’t see beyond next week!” he joked. “I have no plans.”
The award show is a great place for former cast members to reconnect. When asked about who he was excited to see tonight, he expressed, “There are some lovely people. I mean, half the cast of ‘Knives Out’ are here, so it’s going to be good news.”