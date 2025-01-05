Ariana Grande Gushes Over Mom’s Support for Her Biggest Dreams (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Wicked” star Ariana Grande went vintage for the 2025 Golden Globes!

"Extra's" Terri Seymour and Adam Glassman spoke with Ariana, who dished on her look! She said, “This is Givenchy 1966... and Swarovski.”

Grande, who was nominated for her supporting role in “Wicked,” admitted, "It chokes me up. It is very crazy... I was so grateful just to be able to do the work every single day... It was the best experience of my life, and you don't expect this type of reception... It’s very crazy to be included in this group of artists. The fellow nominees that I am up against are the most incredible in the world."

When Adam commented that she manifested this moment from when she was a young girl backstage at the Broadway production, Ariana commented, "There is a combination of magic and hard work that have to go into these beautiful things that happen to us. My mom taught me that at a young age. She is one of the most brilliant, hardworking people that I have ever known in my life. She never made me think that what I believed in was ridiculous, she never made me feel like my dreams are too big."