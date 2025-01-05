Selena Gomez on Being Surprised by Benny Blanco’s Proposal! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Emilia Pérez” star Selena Gomez looked beautiful as ever at the 2025 Golden Globes.

“Extra’s” Adam Glassman and Terri Seymour spoke with Selena, who recently announced her engagement to Benny Blanco.

Gomez opened up on the engagement, saying, “Genuinely, there was so much going on. I was more surprised than anything.”

The Golden Globe nominee was joined for the special night by her beau. She gushed, “To have him here tonight, this is a moment I’m not sure will ever happen again for me — double nominee. I'm just like, ‘What do I do with this moment?’”

Selena was nominated for her show “Only Murders in the Building” for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy. Additionally, she was nominated for her role in “Emilia Pérez” for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture.

She added, “But I have my Uncle Steve and Marty, and I’ve got everyone here that I love.”

Gomez joked that she felt like she was “having a battle” since she wanted to sit with both her “Only Murders” crew and with the “Emilia Pérez” group.

Her solution for the dilemma? “Bounce back and forth!”

For the special night, Selena wore a Prada dress and accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewels.

She said, “I feel very fancy. I feel a little like Cinderella. It’s a good vibe.

Showing some love for Tiffany & Co., Gomez added, “They were very sweet to give me some jewels, and obviously my engagement ring.”