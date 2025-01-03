Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott/W Magazine

Selena Gomez is taking a trip down memory lane in the latest issue of W magazine.

Gomez is among the stars featured on 16 unique covers for W magazine’s first issue of 2025, Volume 1, Best Performances.

In the issue, she looks back at her first kiss and dishes on her celebrity crushes as a kid.

Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott/W Magazine

The star confesses “My first kiss was on TV. I was 11 or 12 years old, and I guest-starred on ‘The Suite Life of Zack & Cody,’ which starred Dylan and Cole Sprouse. It was with Dylan, and it was really funny because both of us were so young. We were figuring out how to kiss. I had never done it, and I was so scared. My real-life one would probably be with a boy named Juan, and I was 14.”

As for her crushes as a kid, she revealed, “When I was younger, I probably had too many crushes. Jesse McCartney — when ‘Beautiful Soul’ came out, that was just life-changing for me. I loved Chad Michael Murray from ‘One Tree Hill.’ I also just had crushes more in real life than on actors or musicians.”

She’s also returning to her hit show “The Wizards of Waverly Place,” sharing, “I am doing a reboot of ‘Wizards.’ I produced it. I get to be in some of it, and I've passed the torch to a new generation, hopefully. It's been such a joy. I don't think I will stop loving doing things for people like my little sister, who's 11.”

Selena is also getting lots of attention for her role in “Emilia Pérez,” just earning a Golden Globe nod for her role.

As for what drew her to the project, Gomez said, “Pure curiosity. I love working with incredible filmmakers — that's usually what I'm drawn to the most. When I read the script, I thought it was extremely thought-provoking, visceral, and groundbreaking. But some films may not turn out that way. I really felt that Audiard is just so spectacular that the movie was in really good hands.”

Check out Selena’s full interview, as well as other featured artists including Angelina Jolie and Zendaya, at www.WMagazine.com.