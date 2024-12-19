Star Engagements of 2024: Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga & More!

Instagram

From Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco to Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky, and more, "Extra" is breaking down some of the most exciting star engagements of 2024!

Weeks before the end of 2024, Selena announced her engagement to music producer boyfriend Benny Blanco after a year of dating.

She shared the happy news on Instagram, writing, “Forever begins now..”

Gomez included close-ups of her ring, as well as a pic of herself admiring the ring on a picnic blanket.

Blanco wrote in the comments, “Hey wait… that’s my wife.”

Selena’s BFF Taylor Swift reacted to her engagement, commenting, “Yes I will be the flower girl.”

Hailee Steinfeld, who appeared in Taylor’s “Bad Blood” music video in 2015 with Selena, got engaged to NFL quarterback Josh Allen in late November.

Taylor’s boyfriend Travis Kelce commented on the couple’s engagement post on Instagram, writing, “Congratulations!!! 🙌🏻🙌🏻👏🏻👏🏻”

Taylor also liked the post, which features Josh on one knee and Hailee bending down to kiss him while they are surrounded by an arch of flowers and candles.

Steinfeld and Allen were first linked in May 2023. They went Instagram official in July 2024.

Lady Gaga is also a bride-to-be after her boyfriend of five years, Michael Polanksy, popped the question in April after rock climbing.

Gaga gushed to Vogue, “The missing piece in my life was having real love.”

It turns out the pair met in 2019 through Gaga’s mother, Cynthia Germanotta, who crossed paths with Polansky, a tech entrepreneur, through her Born This Way Foundation.

Gaga explained, “My mom met him and she said to me, ‘I think I just met your husband,’ and I said, ‘I’m not ready to meet my husband!’ I could never have imagined that my mom… found the most perfect person for me?”

Gaga said of Michael, "I had never met anyone like Michael. He’s so smart and so kind. And his life and my life are very different. He’s a very private guy and he’s not with me for any other reason than that we are right for each other.”

Jonathan Major and Megan Good, who have been dating for more than a year, are also ready for marriage!

“Extra” spoke with the couple in November at Ebony’s Power 100 event, where they announced their engagement.

Meagan showed off her ring, and Jonathan revealed that he actually proposed twice! He said, "I just move with my heart… You know me — I’m crazy… Let love lead the way.”

In October, Nina Dobrev and Shaun White shared the news of their engagement.

Shaun got down on one knee at the Golden Swan in New York City, taking Nina by complete surprise!

Dobrev told Vogue that days before the proposal, she wasn’t feeling well and didn’t want to go out until their Africa trip. Shaun had to figure out how to get her out for an evening, so he enlisted the help of his publicist, who sent a fake CFDA/Vogue dinner invitation with Anna Wintour to Nina.

When she arrived at the “event,” she realized that it was oddly silent. When she opened the door, she saw only Shaun and a photographer by an arch of white roses.

She admitted, “I went into shock. I just froze and stared at him.” After Nina said “yes,” the couple celebrated with their friends until 1 a.m.

Nina and Shaun have been together since 2020, even quarantining together during the COVID-19 pandemic.