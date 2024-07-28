Lady Gaga & Michael Polansky Are Engaged

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky are engaged!

People magazine reports the singer-actress, 38, and her businessman boyfriend, 46, were with French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal on Sunday, when she referred to Polansky as "my fiancé."

The two have been a couple since at least last 2019, when they kissed on New Year's Eve in Las Vegas.

By the time of the Super Bowl in Miami in 2020, they were dropping PDAs right and left.

In April of this year, the singer was turning heads in West Hollywood with a giant sparkler on that finger.

Back in 2021, she gave a rare mention of Michael to The Hollywood Reporter, saying, “My dogs and the man that I love are my whole life.”