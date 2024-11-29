Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld, 27, and Josh Allen, 28, are engaged after more than one year of dating!

The Buffalo Bills quarterback and actress shared the happy news on Instagram on Friday.

@haileesteinfeld/Instagram

In the sunset photo, Josh is down on one knee and Hailee is bending down to kiss him.

He popped the question surrounded by an arch of beautiful flowers, as well as an array of candles and flowers on the ground, all in front of a stunning water view.

They revealed the proposal date in the caption, writing, "♾️ 11•22•24 ♾️"

The Bills organization congratulated its star QB, with their team Instagram account commenting, "LET’S GOOOOOO!! ❤️💙"