Hailee Steinfeld, 27, and Josh Allen, 28, are hard-launching their love on Instagram.

Josh just posted a carousel of photos and videos, some of which feature Hailee.

One photo shows the Buffalo Bills quarterback and the actress gazing at the Eiffel Tower, another shows them posing with a group of friends, and a third appears to be Steinfeld strolling down a hallway.

Josh wrote in the caption, “Onward 🤘🏼.”

The couple was first linked in May 2023. Hailee attended several of his NFL games last season, and the pair was just spotted on vacation in Mexico last month.