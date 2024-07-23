Celebrity News July 23, 2024
Hailee Steinfeld & Josh Allen Go Instagram Official
Hailee Steinfeld, 27, and Josh Allen, 28, are hard-launching their love on Instagram.
Josh just posted a carousel of photos and videos, some of which feature Hailee.
One photo shows the Buffalo Bills quarterback and the actress gazing at the Eiffel Tower, another shows them posing with a group of friends, and a third appears to be Steinfeld strolling down a hallway.
Josh wrote in the caption, “Onward 🤘🏼.”
The couple was first linked in May 2023. Hailee attended several of his NFL games last season, and the pair was just spotted on vacation in Mexico last month.
Back in February, a source told People that the stars are “serious,” adding, "They always planned to spend more time together after his season ended. Things have been going really well. They’re both very family-oriented and driven, and they want to protect their relationship and keep it private. They’ve been on the same page with all of that."