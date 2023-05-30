Hailee Steinfeld Dating Superstar Quarterback Josh Allen (Report)

Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld, 26, and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, 27, are sparking romance rumors!

A source tells People, the “cute couple” has been “hanging out for a few weeks” after they were photographed together in NYC.

The insider insists, "It's new, but they are having fun.”

The first sighting came on Thursday amid rumors Josh and longtime girlfriend Brittany Williams had split.

The Image Direct

Steinfeld and Allen were seen getting out of an SUV. As they walked away, he had his arm around her. She was wearing a white blazer and jeans, while Josh wore a white T-shirt paired with denim.

The couple enjoyed a night out at ABC Kitchen before heading back to a hotel.

The Image Direct

The “Hawkeye” actress and the athlete were spotted again on Saturday on what appeared to be a double date at The Shops at Columbus Circle. Josh wore a black T-shirt and slacks for the occasion, while Hailee chose a black minidress and jacket paired with high-heeled boots.

The Image Direct

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay just spoke with Hailee about her latest movie, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” In the new Marvel comic, premiering June 2, Hailee voices the character of Gwen Stacy aka Ghost-Spider.

Steinfeld told Rachel, “I really love how Gwen is going through a time in her life. I believe we all go through in some way, shape, or form, and that is just coming of age, stepping into your own, figuring out who you are and your purpose, and how to be yourself unapologetically. She does it so gracefully while swinging from buildings and, you know, saving people.”