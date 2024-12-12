Instagram

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are getting married!

Gomez shared the happy news on Instagram Wednesday, writing, "forever begins now..”

She included close ups of her ring, as well as a pic of herself admiring the ring on a picnic blanket.

The carousel ended with a photo of Selena and Benny celebrating in a warm embrace.

Blanco wrote in the comments, “hey wait… that’s my wife.”

Gomez also shared a photo of the ring on Instagram Stories, which InStyle describes as an 8-carat marquise-shaped diamond.

The magazine points out it could be a nod to Selena's 2015 song "Good For You," with the lyrics "I'm a marquise diamond/Could even make that Tiffany jealous."

Earlier this month, “Extra” spoke with Selena, who said she is excited for some downtime during the holidays with her family and Blanco.

She shared, “I’m going to be celebrating it with my family and my boyfriend. We’re just going to veg out, eat, do nothing.”

As for who does the cooking between her and Benny, Selena revealed, “He’ll do that.”

Referencing her show “Selena + Chef,” she quipped, “I’ve deceived people into thinking I could cook. I can cook certain things well, not everything.”

It was one year ago that Selena confirmed she was dating Benny.

The “Only Murders in the Building” actress was responding to fan comments, and revealed the music producer “has treated me better than any human being on this planet” and called him “the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”