Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good Reveal Engagement — He Proposed Twice! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good were loved-up Sunday on the red carpet at Ebony’s Power 100 event, where the couple revealed they are engaged. Talking to “Extra,” Meagan showed off her ring, smiling and saying, “Boom, boom.”

Sharing how she is feeling, Good said, “I was so nervous in the car on the way over here. We were listening to our music. It’s the best feeling, the best feeling.”

Jonathan actually proposed twice, but he wasn’t giving up too many details. “Two proposals,” he said, adding, “I just move with my heart…You know me — I’m crazy… Let love lead the way.”

Getty Images

Meagan is also celebrating the Season 3 pickup of her Amazon Prime show “Harlem.” “Season 3 is fire,” she said. “A lot of surprises, a lot of things you’re not anticipating with each one of the characters. Can’t tell you too much… It’s incredible.”

What about getting Jonathan on “Harlem”? The couple both played coy, saying, “We got something else planned.”

Meagan plugged her fiancé’s upcoming movie, telling “Extra,” “Look out for ‘Magazine Dreams’ — it’s gonna be insane.”

Getty Images