Getty Images

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White are leveling up in their relationship!

On Wednesday, they announced their engagement to Vogue magazine.

Shaun revealed that the proposal took place at the Golden Swan in New York City earlier this month.

Days before the proposal, Dobrev wasn’t feeling well and didn’t want to go out until their Africa trip, so Shaun had to figure out how to get her out for an evening. He decided to enlist the help of his publicist, who sent a fake CFDA/Vogue dinner invitation with Anna Wintour to Nina.

Nina told Vogue, “He made the invite look so legitimate.”

When she arrived at the “event,” she realized that it was oddly silent. When she opened the door, she saw only Shaun and a photographer by an arch of white roses.

She admitted, “I went into shock. I just froze and stared at him.”

Shaun recalled, “I knew she was nervous because when she’s nervous she’ll make jokes. She’s like, ‘So, wait, Anna’s not here?’”

After Nina said “yes,” the couple celebrated with their friends until 1 a.m.

Dobrev commented, “Eventually we realized — other than the caviar — we hadn't eaten anything. So, we ordered Shake Shack and dumplings to the Golden Swan.”

Since they wanted to keep the engagement under wraps for a bit, Nina would remove her ring every time she stepped out.

Now, she doesn’t have to! Nina said, “I don’t want to take it off anymore!”

They also shared their happy news on Instagram, writing, “RIP boyfriend, hello fiancé 💍♾️.”

Shaun also shared photos, including one of himself down on one knee with the Lorraine Schwartz ring. He wrote on Instagram, “She said YES 💍♾️.”

Engagement rumors have swirled around Nina and Shaun for years. In 2022, “Extra” spoke with Nina, who said she was “very happy” in their relationship.

When asked about engagement rumors, she sidestepped, saying, “Nice try!”

The two have been together since 2020. They were even quarantining together.

They made it Instagram official with Nina posting a pic of her cutting Shaun’s hair. She wrote, “Adding to resume: hairdresser ✂️.”