Angelina Jolie is getting candid about pet peeves, secret skills, and more in a new interview with W Magazine.

Jolie is among the stars featured on 16 unique covers for W Magazine’s first issue of 2025, Volume 1, Best Performances.

In the issue, she’s asked about pet peeves and confesses there are “so many things.”

Jolie, who recently settled her divorce with Brad Pitt, goes on, “But my pet peeve is somebody who is a liar. Somebody who feels a need to not say the truth or what they want, what they feel. There's a big version of that — and I'm not trying to be heavy about it — but people who say one thing and mean another, who aren't completely who they are. I think a lot of people don't say what they mean.”

Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott/W Magazine

The mag asked also asked if she’s more like a cat or a dog. She revealed, “I’ve been told I’m like a cat. I’m loyal like a dog, and I follow my kids around like a dog, but I probably am more catlike. When I was in acting class, we would study cats. They only use the muscles they need. They have perfect relaxation. A cat is either very loving and really with you, or else do not get in its space. I have a feeling I’m a bit like that.

As for her Zodiac sign, she said, “Gemini. I think we're mistaken for being of two faces, but we probably have 20, which is why a lot of us are actors. We just have many, many sides.”

The “Maria” star shared her secret skill, too, saying, “I can fly a plane. I have a Cirrus.”

While her son is now a pilot too, Angelina said she’s not stressing about it.

“I worry more that people aren't finding themselves and something they love,” the star explained. “I think that's more dangerous, to walk so tentatively through life that you don’t take a risk. You don’t wake up with passion. I think that’s scarier. I'd rather they be out there trying and failing than not pushing and being passionate.”

While acting might seem like her passion, she clarified it wasn’t always her dream.

“I did it in the beginning because it was my mother’s dream. My mom was my manager, and we were a team. I always wanted to buy her a house, and I started to pay the bills. When my mom passed, it was harder for me to be an actress because I realized how much of it was for her.”

She did give it her all while playing opera singer Maria Callas in “Maria.”

Jolie shared, “I was very ‘in it’ when I was in it. I had seven months of singing class, Italian class, and opera class. Then, throughout filming, Pablo [Larraín] and the team treated me like a singer — which really meant a lot to me. I had pianos wherever I went, my coaches, my exercises, and every night I was practicing for the next performance. But I'm different because I'm a mom, so I was able to step away from a heavy day at work and think about something else.”

