Angelina Jolie Says Kids Are Proud of How Hard She Worked on ‘Maria’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Monday night, “Maria” star Angelina Jolie was honored with the Gothams Performer Tribute Award at the Gothams 2024.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Angelina, whose kids are beyond proud of her commitment to portraying famed opera singer Maria Callas.

She commented, “They did say they were proud of how hard I worked… When they say they don't talk about winning an award, they don't talk about anything. I'll hear them say, ‘She works so hard,’ so I think that that makes me very happy that they see that I work hard and it's just nice.”

“I was so happy to be with them and definitely they saw me terrified, which is also a thing,” Jolie explained. “You don't usually share so much vulnerability in front of your children, even really crying in front of them or being scared in front of them, so they were very protective.”

Angelina reflected on how the role allowed her to tap into her emotions.

She said, “Ever since I was young, I think, it's a real gift to be an artist. We're very lucky that we get to explore, within a safe place with other artists, our emotional life and our pain and… a lot of people feel alone, and they don't have the chance to kind of express it, so I've always felt very lucky.”



Angelina went on, “I was very scared to sing and I was nervous to do things but I also have always found it, you know, as an artist, you love things that scare you because it's a gift.”